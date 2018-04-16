SALT LAKE CITY — Mario fans, get ready: There’s a new version of the game that’ll blow your mind.

Called “Jelly Mario,” the free browser game brings an entirely new take on the Mario franchise by “messing with the physics,” The Verge reported.

The game includes the traditional two levels of “Super Mario Bros.” but makes Mario float “about like a confused jellyfish,” according to The Verge.

“You play using the arrow keys, but they seem more like suggestions than actual controls; it can be tough to get this floppy version of the plumber to do anything,” writes Andrew Webster for The Verge.

Here’s a little sample of the game:

https://twitter.com/schteppe/status/980433859023130626

https://twitter.com/MOOMANiBE/status/970185233675923457

Everything in the game is a little off. The pipes twist and turn, the animals slide out in bizarre ways and even the music sounds off, as the sound effects “bend and contort based on how Mario is moving on-screen,” The Verge reported.

Researcher Stefan Hedman developed the game and an early version is currently available.

Play the game directly in your browser here.