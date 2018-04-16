MOAB — Police identified the teen killed in a dirt bike accident in Kane Creek Friday as Truette Rhoda of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

San Juan County Sheriff Rick Eldridge said the 15-year-old boy was visiting the area with his dad.

Rhoda and his father were riding dirt bikes with about 20 other people on a dirt road when the teen, who was going 40-50 miles per hour, failed to make a curve, sending him off the road and sliding about 80-100 feet through rocks, Eldridge said.

First responders arrived at the scene of what the agency called a "severe" accident about 1:20 p.m. He was transported to the hospital; however, Rhoda died of his injuries, according to Grand County Emergency Medical Services.

"Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn for this family. Thank you to everyone involved who did all that we could," the agency said in a Facebook post Friday.

AGoFundMe account has been set up by Rhoda's aunt to help the family cover funeral expenses.

"He will be missed dearly and a void has been left in our hearts. He loved life and was a friend to everyone. Playing football, wrestling, and riding his dirt bike were some of his favorite things to do," his aunt wrote on the GoFundMe page.