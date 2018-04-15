SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were arrested Sunday after police say a man who thought he was meeting a female acquaintance for "intimate relations" in an isolated area outside St. George late Saturday night was tied up, beaten with a hammer, strangled, tased and robbed before the two alleged attackers fled the scene.

St. George Police Lt. David Crouse said officers were dispatched to Dixie Regional Medical Center Saturday night on a report that an assault victim was being treated there.

A 40-year-old St. George man, who has not been identified, told police he and another friend drove to the area. Crouse said the victim told police that when he arrived, he was "strangled, beaten with a hammer and tied up with rope," as well as attacked with a stun gun by 20-year-old Sasha Michelle Davis, of St. George, and 21-year-old Kade Robert Shearer.

Police said the incident took place in an unincorporated area of Washington County known as Turkey Farm Road. According to the police, the attack appears to have been premeditated, as they believe Shearer hid in the trunk of a car until Davis was alone with the victim in his car, before initiating the attack. According to police, the victim told them Davis used a stun gun on him and attempted to tie him up with rope while Shearer assaulted him with a hammer.

Police said the Davis and Shearer then fled the scene in a vehicle belonging to the victim's friend. The friend then drove the victim to the hospital in the victim's vehicle.

An attempt to locate call for the two and the black Honda they were last seen driving Saturday night was put out by police. About 8 a.m. Sunday, police say the vehicle was located in a field off Bench Road in Iron County.

Just after noon, officers with the Cedar City Police Department and deputies from the Iron County Sheriff's Office located Davis and Shearer at a residence in Cedar City where they were taken into custody with the use of a police K-9. Both were taken for medical treatment prior to being transferred to the custody of Washington County deputies.

Police say they believe the two took the victim's cellphone and wallet in order to destroy evidence and prevent him from notifying police. Police said they are working with Iron County investigators regarding reports that Davis and Shearer used stolen credit cards at a Walmart in Cedar City.

Shearer and Davis are being held, in lieu of $50,000 cash-only bonds, at the Purgatory Correctional Facility on investigation of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, threats against a life and tampering with evidence.