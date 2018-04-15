PROVO — A 3-year-old is dead and infant in critical condition following a chain-reaction car accident shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday in Provo.

Provo Police detective Nick Dupaix said three cars stopped and waiting to make left-hand turns from the northbound lane of University Avenue on to 3700 North were all damaged when a fourth vehicle, thought to be traveling at or near the speed limit, failed to stop and struck the back vehicle, resulting in a chain-reaction collision.

Dupaix said a family of four were in the rearmost impact vehicle. A 3-year-old in the vehicle died at the scene and the injured infant was transported by helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in critical condition. The mother and father of the two children were also injured in the accident, but Dupaix said he believed their injuries were not life-threatening.

Dupaix said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

