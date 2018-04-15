SALINA, Sevier County — Police report two 12-year-olds, injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident Saturday have been released from hospitals and are "doing well."

The incident occurred in a riding area east of Salina when an ATV rolled onto the two children, who weren't wearing helmets or other safety gear, Salina police said.

One victim was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City and the other was transported to a local hospital.

"Everyone, for the Love of your family, friends and this small town, PLEASE always wear a helmet and other protective gear while riding," Salina police wrote in a Facebook post.