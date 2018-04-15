ST. GEORGE — A motorcycle driver who flew through the back window of an SUV and ended up inside the vehicle in a crash early Friday is expected to survive, according to police.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports the crash, which involved a Suzuki motorcycle and a Chevrolet Tahoe, occurred just after 1 a.m. Friday on I-15 near milepost 13 in the St. George area.

Troopers say the motorcycle was traveling at a higher rate of speed than the Tahoe in one of the northbound lanes when it approached from the rear, crashed into the SUV, and the motorcycle driver "separated from his motorcycle, broke through the rear window, and came to rest in the cargo area of the Tahoe."

UHP reports the Tahoe driver was able to pull off the road and the motorcycle driver was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center. The Tahoe driver was cleared by medical personnel and was able to drive his vehicle away from the scene of the accident.

Troopers say the motorcycle driver, who was not identified, was expected to survive his injuries. They believe both alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.