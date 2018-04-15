CEDAR CITY — A man police believe may be connected to a burglary and house fire at two locations outside Cedar City on Saturday is now in custody after residents in one of the homes performed a citizen's arrest.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office reports the residents, who have not been identified, say they saw 49-year-old Michael Cross removing things from a shed behind their home near Tipple Road in Shurtz Canyon late Saturday morning. The residents "took Cross into custody without incident," called police and detained the man until deputies arrived.

Shortly after Cross was taken into custody by law enforcement, a structure fire was reported at a house across the street from the home where the citizen's arrest took place. Deputies found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived, but reported the home was unoccupied at the time.

In a statement, the Iron County Sheriff's Office said "it is believed at this time that these two events are related." Cross was booked into the Iron County Jail on suspicion of burglary and theft.