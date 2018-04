BOUNTIFUL — South Davis Metro Fire reports 1500 South is closed to traffic from 50 West to Orchard Drive following the discovery of a gas leak.

Three homes and an LDS church in the area have have been evacuated, and fire officials say Dominion Energy is on site. The leak was first reported about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the roadway near 75 East and 1500 South.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.