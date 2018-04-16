I read with dismay the Utah Medical Association and LDS Church's continued opposition to medical marijuana. As an anesthesiologist in Salt Lake City, Mormon and UMA member, I wholeheartedly support increased access to medical marijuana. It is not a panacea, but it has evidence-based support in the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, AIDS-related wasting, epilepsy and severe anxiety. It has a promising future as a premedication prior to surgery to alleviate anxiety, and it may improve postoperative nausea and vomiting.

Having a health care provider recommend marijuana to patients would ease the concern of many opposed to widespread use. A physician can assess the medical and psychosocial effects of marijuana and help patients use it safely and effectively. Even if the opposition to medical marijuana succeeds in killing the ballot initiative, patients will obtain marijuana either on the black market or by crossing the border into Colorado and Nevada. Wouldn't they be best served by regular visits with a caring and compassionate physician?

Scott Allen

Salt Lake City