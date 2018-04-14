MOAB — A young man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Kane Creek Friday, Grand County Emergency Medical Services said. The name and the age of the victim have yet to be released.

First responders arrived at the scene of what the agency called a "severe" accident about 1:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim critically injured and being assisted by off-duty medical providers.

He was then transported to the hospital, where hospital staff tried save him using "every possible lifesaving intervention." However, the young man did not survive, according to Grand County Emergency Medical Services.

"Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn for this family. Thank you to everyone involved who did all that we could," the agency said in a Facebook post.

This story will be updated as more information is released.