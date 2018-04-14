Salt Lake City Police Department Explorer Sgt. Jonah Mason, 16, left, and Sgt. Hannah Lingle, 18, right, help teach Cadet Sandra Toledo, 15, the proper way to salute during the Youth Explorer Police Academy outside the Public Safety Building in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The academy is an intense, daylong police training involving youth between 14 and 20 years old. According to the department, being an Explorer allows young people to see life from the perspective of the thin blue line, and what it really takes to be a police officer. The latest group of Explores — 37 young women and men — represent several different countries and speak a variety of languages.