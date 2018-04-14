Editor's note: Deseret News and Church News writers are chronicling the ministry of LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson. as he and other church officials travel to Europe, Africa and Asia during the next two weeks. Sarah Jane Weaver reports today from Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM, Israel — Hours after the United States Armed Forces ordered a strike on Syria, President Russell M. Nelson cut short his stay in Jerusalem, leaving the central location of his Global Ministry Tour following conference sessions at the BYU Jerusalem Center.

At a time of rising tensions, the message of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is more important than ever, he said Saturday morning from the Holy City.

“The message of the Lord Jesus Christ is a message of hope, it is a message of love, it is a message of joy,” said President Nelson. “It is underlined in this time of a little heightened tension.”

The United States, together with British and French allies, launched airstrikes on Friday night against Syrian military targets in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad near Damascus that killed more than 40 people.

Students at the church’s BYU Jerusalem Center will remain in Jerusalem, where they are safe in the eight-level building set on five acres on Mount Scopus, overlooking the Mount of Olives and the Old City.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland who accompanied President Nelson on the tour, said the church is very conservative and would never put President Nelson, those traveling with him or students at the BYU Jerusalem Center at risk.

President Nelson is accompanied by his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson; Elder Holland and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland; and others.

“We face this week what we have faced many, many times here, some difficulty in the region,” said Elder Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We are always very, very conservative. We are very safe.”

From the grounds of the BYU Jerusalem Center, President Nelson and Elder Holland offered a message of hope as the international media reported that the United States, United Kingdom and France bombed three government sites.

President Nelson and Elder Holland held interviews with the Deseret News and KSL, and participated in the priesthood and general sessions of the Jerusalem District Conference here. Sister Nelson and Sister Holland spoke at a special session for women. More than 300 students and local members of the church in Jerusalem and surrounding cities attended the sessions.

Because of the significance of its history, Jerusalem — located in the crossroads between Europe, Africa and Asia — became a central stop on President Nelson’s ministering tour. He will now continue his Global Ministry tour, stopping in Kenya, Zimbabwe, India, Thailand, Hong Kong and Hawaii.

