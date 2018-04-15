Since your format changed, I have been increasingly disappointed in your articles. Many of these articles are so biased and lengthy. Journalists should report facts. It is the reader's right to form opinions. Referring to the Sunday, April 1, National Edition on Republicans telling white lies and Donald Trump covering up lies, are we expected to erase from memory the lies and greed of Bill and Hillary Clinton, and the wanting to "transform" the United States of America and get rid of our freedoms written into the Constitution, especially the Second Amendment, of Barack Obama? Our beloved country is in desperate struggles and we need journalists who will encourage our citizens toward unity and negotiation.

Larraine Davis

Carey, Idaho