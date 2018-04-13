RANDLETT, Uintah County — Police say a 67-year-old homeowner has died following a fight with a 46-year-old man who lived on his property in eastern Utah.

The two began arguing about 1 p.m. Friday at the home near Pelican Lake, the Uintah County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

"At some point during the argument, a handgun was produced and the argument between the two men turned physical," leading to the man's death, but no shots were fired, the sheriff's office said.

The younger man was cooperating with officers, and had not yet been criminally charged as of late Friday, the office said in the post.

The names of the two men were not immediately released.