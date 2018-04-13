SALT LAKE CITY — Members of Utah's Republican congressional delegation Friday evening largely praised airstrikes in Syria designed to stop alleged chemical attacks on civilians there.

The United States, France and Britain launched the strikes in reaction to what President Donald Trump said was Syrian President Bashar Assad's pattern of killing the innocent people of his country, leaving them "thrashing in pain and gasping for air." The Syrian government has denied using such banned weapons.

The action announced by Trump in an address to the nation shortly after 7 p.m. in Utah drew praise from Sen. Orrin Hatch.

"The response, deliberated meticulously with international partners and carried out with their backing and participation, reflects the president's commitment to restoring America's leadership in bringing Assad and his backers to justice," Hatch said on Twitter.

Rep. John Curtis, from Utah's 3rd Congressional District, also weighed in on Twitter.

Tonight, America and our allies are sending a clear message that we will not stand idly by while the Syrian Regime uses chemical weapons on it's own civilians. My prayers are with our brave military men and women. — Rep. John Curtis (@RepJohnCurtis) April 14, 2018

Rep. Chris Stewart praised President Donald Trump, saying he "did the right thing in ordering strikes on Syrian chemical weapons and military facilities. We must show the world that we are serious when we state that we will not allow dictators to use weapons of mass destruction," he wrote on Twitter.

I’m thankful that our allies are standing with us. The world is united against Assad and his supporters. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) April 14, 2018

Sen Mike Lee also said in a tweet he is focused on the safety of U.S. military members in Syria and sought to learn if the effort would continue in the longterm.

My thoughts and prayers are with the American service men and women in harms way tonight. I look forward to hearing from the President about his strategy for Syria and whether he plans to seek authorization from Congress for any further use of force. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 14, 2018

Rep. Mia Love said the strikes were "decisive and precise action in reaction to atrocious human rights violations by a murderous regime in Syria. We stand together as a nation. God bless our brave servicemen and women who are in harm's way and serving our country."

Tonight the United States took decisive and precise action in reaction to atrocious human rights violations by a murderous regime in #Syria. We stand together as a nation. God bless our brave servicemen and women who are in harm’s way and serving our country. #utpol — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) April 14, 2018

A spokeswoman for Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said he was traveling back to the United States from Mexico and could not immediately comment.