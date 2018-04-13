WEST VALLEY CITY — A 17-year-old boy shot his 25-year-old brother in the shoulder and chest in a neighbor's yard on Friday afternoon, police said.

Crews responded to the home about 5 p.m. and had not yet searched for the suspect when he returned in a car, said West Valley Police Lt. Steve Burke.

"We were still dealing with the victim and getting the victim treated," Burke said.

The teen did not resist when officers took him into custody at the home near 3500 West and 4650 South, according to Burke.

His older brother was struck by at least two gunshots and was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Burke said.

The names of the brothers were not released Friday, and police did not say what led to the shooting.