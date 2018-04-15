SALT LAKE CITY — Two cities have been added to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s 2018 Classic Coast Tour.

Concerts have been added in Los Angeles on June 20 and Berkeley, California, on June 23.

The tour is from June 18 to July 3 and includes stops in California, Washington and Canada.

In Los Angeles, the concert is at the Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall and tickets are available starting Friday.

The seven tour stops are:

• Tuesday, June 19, Costa Mesa, California, at Renée Segerstrom Concert Hall

• Wednesday, June 20, Los Angeles, at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall

• Saturday, June 23, Berkeley, California, at the William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre

• Monday, June 25, Mountain View, California, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre

• Wednesday, June 27, Rohnert Park, California, at Weill Hall + Lawn at the Green Music Center

• Saturday, June 30, Vancouver, British Columbia, at The Orpheum

• Monday, July 2, Seattle, at S. Mark Taper Auditorium at Benaroya Hall.

Tickets are available online for venues in Costa Mesa, Berkeley, Rohnert Park and Seattle.

For ticket information, see mormontabernaclechoir.org/tourtickets.html.