Myrna Vidal, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, takes a picture of the flowers while it snows during the Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi on Friday. Vidal and her husband, Leo, made a stop at the Tulip Festival while on a road trip. The couple also plans to visit Arches, Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks. Friday marked the first day of the 14th annual festival, which runs through May 5. The event, which is closed Sundays, features nearly 300,000 tulips spread across the 55-acre garden. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Early admission is available for Thanksgiving Point members each day at 8 a.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and children ages 3-12. Military personnel get a 25 percent discount with valid ID. Entrance is free to Thanksgiving Point Members and children under 2. The Ashton Gardens is located at 3900 N. Garden Drive.

