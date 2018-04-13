Steak n Shake might be the best restaurant in the country for your money.

Money magazine just unveiled the top fast-food chains across the country.

The magazine’s reporters rated each restaurants dining experiences and then ranked them by adding in factors such as the cost of a dinner and the customer experience.

Steak n Shape topped the list at No. 1, with an average dinner entree cost of $4.39.

Bob Evans ranked at No. 2 ($6.65 cost), followed by Waffle House ($5.04), Red Robin ($10.53) and Johnny Rockets ($9.15).

The reports evaluated the country’s 45 biggest dining chains across the country. The critics then used the sample menus seen on Ownthemeal.com to calculate dinner prices. The report also included breakfast meals where they serve all-day breakfast, while pizza prices were included for personal, small and medium pizza prices. Staffers then rated their personal experience at each restaurant.

Top-named chains like Applebee’s, Olive Garden and Red Lobster failed to make the list.

See the entire list at Money.