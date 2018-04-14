A new report from Niche, which ranks the best and worst places to live across the country, identified the Greater Avenues neighborhood as the No. 1 spot to live in the Beehive State.

Park City finished second on the list, followed by Yalecrest (located on the east bench of Salt Lake City), Kaysville and North Logan.

Niche ranks the best cities across the entire country based on cost of living, public school information, job security, local amenities and more data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Education, along with plenty of resident reviews.

Niche commentators praised the Greater Avenues area, which is boardered by City Creek Canyon on the west, South Temple on the south and the University of Utah on the east.

“The Greater Avenues offers a limited glimpse of the charm and convenience the lower avenues possesses at the unexplainable price of larger homes, a less neighborly feel, and still somehow higher rent. … Maybe it's the views of Salt Lake's City Center (or sometimes, less romantically, industrial zones) that people find more valuable. Either way, the neighborhood's proximity to the city center, and its historical charm are invaluable leading me to believe the Greater Avenues are a great neighborhood.”

The Niche rankings came alongside the best places to live in America list. Carmel, Indiana, topped the list, followed by Chesterbrook in Philadelphia, Clarendon Hills in Chicago, Richmond Heights outside of St. Louis and Okemos, Michigan.

Niche’s rankings break down the best places to live by city, state and even different categories, like best places to raise a family.

Kaysville topped the Utah list for best places to raise a family, followed by Farmington, Fruit Heights in Salt Lake City, Yalecrest and North Salt Lake.

No Utah location ranked among the top 25 in the nationwide list of best places to raise a family.