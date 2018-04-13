I have, in the past, had a high opinion of Intermountain Healthcare. Nevertheless, their recent decision to transfer a high number of their employees to a separate company with a poor reputation has left me baffled and very disappointed. I have no personal connection to Intermountain by employment, nor do I have any close friends or relatives involved and, therefore, no personal ax to grind. Unless Intermountain reverses its decision, I, and many others, will simply take our business elsewhere.

Leonard Losee

West Jordan