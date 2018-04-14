There is a pervading rationale that crops up sporadically about the reason Donald Trump sought the presidency: At the 2011 White House Correspondents dinner he became the butt of President Obama’s sarcasm. He sat there expressionless as the barbs were tossed in his direction. Although this may be a simplistic analysis, it is clear that Trump’s sensibility is delicate. He does not appreciate criticism or mockery.

It is ironic, however, that when there is some jocular allusion to Trump, he strikes out by either speech or tweet. His tweets are notably negative, tedious and occasionally grammatically incorrect.

Comparing the communication styles of the 44th and 45th presidents of the United States: Obama’s is edifying and uplifting, while Trump’s is crass and offensive. No wonder President Trump was put off by Obama’s jibes in 2011. It is sad to think that Donald Trump was mortified into seeking the presidency.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City