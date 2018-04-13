Animals have been used repeatedly throughout the history of biomedical research. This research has played a vital role in virtually every major medical advance of the last century for both human and veterinary health. Currently, animal testing contributes to many lifesaving cures and treatments. Chimpanzees share 99 percent of their DNA with humans; with this in mind, we’re able to see better results. Animal research is highly regulated, with the laws in place to protect animals from mistreatment.

Animals themselves benefit from testing because we have developed many lifesaving treatments for both humans and animals. Because of an animal’s short life cycle, it makes them better research subjects. Relatively few animals are used in research, which is a small price to pay for advancing medical progress. In fact, 71 of the Nobel Prizes for medicine won in the last 103 years were awarded to scientists who used animals in their research. These scientists obviously know what works and what doesn’t; these Nobel Prizes show for it.

Selena Mendez

St. George