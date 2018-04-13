ST GEORGE — Volunteers are needed for the Ironman 70.3 set for Saturday, May 5.

Volunteers handle a variety of tasks during race week and race day, which vary in length of time commitment. Volunteers are needed to stuff packets, register athletes, check in gear bags, help with the IronKids Fun Run, act as bike course pointers and man aid stations.

“This is such a huge event,” Colby Neilson, volunteer director for the race said in a statement. “It takes many hands to support this effort. The race, which starts in Hurricane, goes through Washington, Ivins, Winchester Hills and back to St. George.

To volunteer, go to.ironmanstgeorge.com and click on the “Volunteer” tab. Listed are the different volunteering options along with how many spots are available. The deadline to volunteer is Monday, April 30.