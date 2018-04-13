SALT LAKE CITY — Actress Millicent Simmonds said the recent movie “A Quiet Place” is a victory for the deaf community.

The Utah native plays Regan Abbott, the daughter of Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Lee (John Krasinski) in the Krasinski-directed horror flick, which earned the No. 1 spot at the box office with a $50 million opening weekend. The film is nearly completely silent, and Simmonds, who is deaf in real life, plays a deaf girl in the movie, facing off against alien creatures who find their prey through sound.

Simmonds told NowThis in a recent interview that the near-silent film will help the deaf community.

“I think it’s important in the deaf community to advocate for and be a representative for this story. A story that might inspire directors and other screenwriters to include more deaf talent and be more creative in the way you use deaf talent,” she said. “I think that could be a wonderful thing to see. Not only deaf actors but other disabled actors, as well.”

Simmonds said she hopes “A Quiet Place” will inspire more films that point to the deaf community.

“What I hope is that I can show (my community) you can do anything. Not only become an actor, but a writer, a teacher, a pilot, anything you want to do is possible. Just work hard, and people will recognize that,” she said.

You can watch the full interview below.

Millicent Simmonds On 'A Quiet Place's' Impact For Deaf Community This A Quiet Place actress sees the horror film as a huge win for the deaf community Posted by NowThis Entertainment on Saturday, April 7, 2018

Prior to the release of the film, Simmonds told HelloGiggles that the film’s crew had an ASL director on set to help everyone communicate easily.

Simmonds previously played a deaf character in “Wonderstruck,” an Oscar-nominated film last year, according to the Deseret News. The actress said “Wonderstruck” conveyed the frustration deaf people experience when they are unable to communicate with others.

“I feel very lucky my mom learned sign language and taught my family,” she said. “I don't know how hard my life would be if she never did that.”