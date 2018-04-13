Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is taking over the Utah Department of Transportation traffic signs along Utah's freeways, and he needs your help.

Cox tweeted on Friday that he will take over the signs Monday. He asked his Twitter followers to help him come up with suggestions that are Utah Jazz-themed and, of course, clever.

The suggestions must be three lines and 17 characters per line, including spaces.

Cox encouraged interested parties to tweet their suggestions with the hashtag #JazzSign. The deadline is Saturday at 8 p.m.

“Best idea wins,” he said.

Ok friends, on Monday I’m taking over UDOT’s freeway signs & I need your ideas (by tomorrow at 8pm):

1) Must be both @utahjazz AND safety themed. #TakeNote

2) You have 3 lines & 17 characters per line (including spaces).

3) Use hashtag #JazzSign.

Best idea wins! pic.twitter.com/5VjQPtnyjg — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 13, 2018

The Jazz will open up their playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday night.

As the Deseret News reported, UDOT and Zero Fatalities have worked together with a staff of about 10 people to put up clever signs along the freeways as a way to gain attention to safety notices. The group will gather for about 90 minutes to decide on the messages to put up to encourage safety.