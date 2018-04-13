FARMINGTON — Davis County Fire Board of Appeals and local fire departments have announced there will be no open burning in the county this year due to the impact on air quality.

However, the appeals board is exempting farm and horticultural operations. The county defines a farm or horticultural operation as fruit orchards of 25 or more trees on a continuous 2-acre parcel, or agricultural activities of 2 acres or more on single or contiguous parcels of property.

Such operations can only burn prunings, diseased plants, stubble and irrigation ditch banks. Before burning, farmers must notify their local fire department. Such fires must be contained and monitored at all times.

Homeowners may not burn anything, including prunings, rubbish, debris or garbage in their yards. Such items should be shredded for mulch or hauled to the local landfill.