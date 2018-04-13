SALT LAKE CITY — Former FBI director James Comey appears to be a fan of local author Brandon Sanderson.

Comey made headlines Thursday and Friday as excerpts from his upcoming memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” began to surface online.

According to CNN, leaked excerpts from Comey's book paint President Donald Trump as a “relentless liar who is obsessively unethical, devoid of humanity and a slave to his ego, who is clueless about his job and unconcerned about a Russian assault on American democracy.″

In an interview with The New York Times Book Review "By the Book" section, Comey said he's an avid reader of fiction, “almost always (reading) something my kids are reading, so I can … pretend to be cool.”

When asked what books readers would be surprised to find on his shelf, Comey answered with “The Fault in Our Stars,” by John Green; the Mistborn series, by Brandon Sanderson, and the Red Rising series, by Pierce Brown.

Sanderson is a Utah resident and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He released “Oathbringer” — the third book in his 10-book Stormlight series — back in November.

