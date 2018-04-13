NORTH SALT LAKE — Beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, northbound I-215 traffic will be restricted to one lane from 2100 North through the Redwood Road interchange while Utah Department of Transportation crews place concrete and asphalt paving.

The restriction will be in place through Sunday.

Then, beginning early Sunday, April 22, access to northbound I-215 and the Legacy Highway will be split beginning at 1800 North to the Redwood Road interchange.

To accommodate installation of the lane split, northbound I-215 will be reduced to one northbound lane the night of Saturday, April 21. This lane split is designed to minimize traffic delays by allowing crews to replace cracked and chipping concrete without completely closing this important section of interstate highway while keeping four traffic lanes open during the daytime.

Motorists wanting to access the Legacy Parkway will remain in the left lanes, while those continuing on I-215 will utilize the right lanes.