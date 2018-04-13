Here’s a look at the news for April 13.

MUST-READS THIS MORNING:

Doug Robinson: Simmons-Mitchell Rookie of the Year race a tough call

Who deserves the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award? Deseret News sports writer Doug Robinson says it’s a tough call.

Washington highway safety official on Utah trip talks marijuana and impaired driving

A Washington highway safety official talks to the Deseret News about how there’s no clear way to figure out if a driver has been impaired by marijuana.

Hatch calls foul on Zuckerberg media coverage

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch isn’t happy with the media coverage of his questions during the Facebook hearing on Tuesday, according to the Deseret News.

During Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony earlier this week, Hatch asked Zuckerberg about how Facebook earns revenue. Media coverage later cut the clip to make it seem Hatch doesn't know about how the tech world works.

Hatch spokesman Matt Whitlock said Hatch is upset that media outlets didn’t cover the entire question.

“Sen. Hatch focused his opening statement and line of questioning on Facebook’s business model, noting himself that ads are a necessary part of the internet age," Whitlock said. "After a discussion about Facebook’s business model, Hatch asked in summation how a company like Facebook can provide its service for free — a simple question intended to underscore the prior discussion, a common tactic used in Congressional hearings to make a point.”

Read more at the Deseret News.

Utah schools collected $71 million in school fees

A new audit from the Utah State Board Education found that Utah public schools collected $71 million in school fees last year, according to the Deseret News.

That number is a 29 percent increase in five years.

"It does sound staggering when you look at it in one lump sum," said Rachel Kitterer, parent of an East High School student.

The audit also found a 20 percent increase in enrollment in Utah secondary schools.

Read more.

Meeting President M. Nelson

Sacha Winters met President Russell M. Nelson, the new president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Thursday, according to the Deseret News.

"I just want to cry, I feel so overwhelmed. It's so surreal," said an emotional Winters, who now teaches Sunday School. "We came back to the church last year and our children were baptized. It just seems impossible. I just felt his love and I just know that he's ordained of God. It's such an honor."

Winters wasn't an active member of the church when she had a miscarriage more than a year ago. However, her Mormon leaders and local missionaries offered her comfort during her time of need.

She said those faith leaders helped her get involved again with the church.

"They helped us get back to church," Winters said. "There was a transition period there where they really supported us and helped us get back to the temple, where I felt so much peace."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Former FBI director James Comey slams Trump in new book

James Comey’s upcoming book is already making headlines for slamming President Donald Trump and his administration, according to CNN.

Comey said in his book that Trump has a “mob”-like mentality in running the presidency.

He also said the Trump presidency is a “forest fire.”

"This president is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values," Comey wrote. "His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty."

Read more at CNN.

MORE NEWS:

Washington Post: Almost no one in James B. Comey’s new book comes off as virtuous — except maybe Obama

New York Times: How Syria’s Death Toll Is Lost in the Fog of War

NPR: Pakistan's High Court Bans Ousted Prime Minister Sharif From Politics

BBC: Russia says Syrian 'chemical attack' was staged

CNN: Arizona governor offers teachers 20% pay raise, but educators have questions