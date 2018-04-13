The 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took place nearly two weeks ago on Saturday, March 31, and Sunday, April 1. This dynamic conference was notable for announcements including two new apostles, restructuring Melchizedek priesthood quorums, the ministering program and seven new temples, as well as themes of receiving personal revelation and working together in unity.

Here are 55 inspirational image quotes to help you review the five sessions of conference. Click the image below to see all of the images.

