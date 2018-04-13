Recent changes to Church leadership following the 188th Annual General Conference are reflected in a new chart of General Authorities and general officers dated April 2018.

The conference started with a historic solemn assembly Saturday morning, March 31, where Church members sustained President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors in the First Presidency — President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

The business of the opening session also included the sustaining of the two newest members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses Soares.

It was announced during the Saturday afternoon session that Elder Carl B. Cook and Elder Robert C. Gay now serve in the Presidency of the Seventy, effective immediately, filling the vacancies left by the calls of Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses S. Soares to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Eight new General Authority Seventies were also called.

Sister Bonnie H. Cordon was released as a counselor in the Primary general presidency to serve as the new Young Women general president following the release of Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, Sister Carol F. McConkie and Sister Neill F. Marriott. Sister Michelle Craig and Sister Becky Craven were sustained as her counselors. Sister Lisa Harkness will now serve as first counselor in the Primary general presidency.

