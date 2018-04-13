MILLCREEK — A man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for allegedly committing two violent crimes on consecutive days: Shooting at a woman one day and then assaulting a man another.

About 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say Manuel Herrera, 32, was asked to leave an apartment near 4000 S. State.

"As Manuel left, he broke out a window, pointed a firearm through the window, firing it, missing (a woman) by less than a foot," a police affidavit states.

Herrera drove off in a white flatbed tow truck before police arrived, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke. A shell casing and bullet were recovered from the scene. The incident was believed to be related to domestic violence, he said.

About 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to 6178 S. Holladay Blvd. by a passer-by who reported "a man beating another man with a metal tube," Lohrke said.

Officers arrived to find Herrera was yelling at the victim "to give him his truck back," according to another police report, while a second man was swinging a baton at the victim. Herrera also threatened to "go get his gun and shoot him," Lohrke said.

As police arrived with their sirens on, the second suspect drove off, the report states. Herrera, however, allegedly kept moving toward the victim.

"Herrera asked (the man) if he wanted him to get his gun and shoot him," according to the report.

Police arrested Herrera at the scene for investigation of aggravated assault for Wednesday's incident. He was also arrested for investigation of another case of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, being a restricted person in possession of a gun, and criminal mischief for Tuesday's incident.

Herrera — who has a lengthy criminal history, according to state court records — also had a warrant out for his arrest at the time Unified police found him this week for another domestic violence-related charge from November.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.