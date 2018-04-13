Gmail is getting a makeover.

According to The Verge, Google is planning a redesign for its Gmail interface. The company said in a recent email, obtain by The Verge, that the new interface will include new features and a “fresh, clean look for Gmail on the web,” including smart reply, the option to snooze emails and offline support for emails.

G Suite customers will receive early access to the update. The redesign will hit nationwide in the coming weeks.

Google is currently testing how Chrome extensions work with the new Gmail display.

Google confirmed a new Gmail is on the way in a statement sent to The Verge.

“We’re working on some major updates to Gmail (they’re still in draft phase),” a Google spokesperson told The Verge. “We need a bit more time to compose ourselves, so can’t share anything yet — archive this for now, and we’ll let you know when it’s time to hit send.”

Multiple reports later published what the design will look like.

This article from Android Authority shows the new Gmail display, which includes smart reply (a feature that allows you to use Google suggestions for a quick reply), and snooze, which allows you to put off a message temporarily.

The Verge said these new updates “were originally introduced for Google’s Inbox overhaul of Gmail.”

Mashable called the soon-to-be-released updates “so fresh and so clean.”

Mashable said that Google has left no hints as to what the update will mean for your personal email use, though.

“As far as the rest of it goes, we may just have to wait until Google feels like flipping the proverbial switch to find out just what kind of taste this major update leaves in our mouths,” according to Mashable. “Fingers crossed it's sweet enough to save email from forever being the place where messages go to die.”