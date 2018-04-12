Justin Timberlake performs during his Man of the Woods Tour on Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Dressed in plaid, Timberlake took to the stage promoting his fifth solo album, which dropped in February. The pop heart-throb, actor and former boy band icon stops next in Las Vegas, where he'll perform Saturday and Sunday.

