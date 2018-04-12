OGDEN — A man who abandoned his 5-year-old daughter overnight at a technical college in Ogden has been sentenced to jail.

Adrian Justin Sanchez, 42, was ordered Tuesday to 120 days in Weber County Jail, followed by 60 hours of community service and three years of probation, in lieu of up to five years in prison.

Sanchez pleaded guilty to third-degree felony child abandonment in January and will receive credit for time he has already served.

Police said Sanchez took the girl to Ogden-Weber Applied Technology College campus on Oct. 9, 2016, before dawn. He gave her his coat and a blanket and told her to stay by the back door in temperatures just above freezing, Ogden police said at the time. She was wearing only pajamas and shoes.

A security guard patrolling the grounds found the girl shaking and crying on the sidewalk roughly two hours later, at 7:30 a.m., the college's head of security said.

The girl, who was released to her mother, told police she didn't know why Sanchez had left and she called for him but he didn't come back.

A child custody and support case involving Sanchez is ongoing.

Sanchez pleaded guilty in Ogden Justice Court in 2015 to misdemeanor intoxication charges in two separate cases, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2010, intoxication in 2006, giving false information to a police officer in 2006, and driving under the influence in 2004.