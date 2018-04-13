Why on earth are our elected officials not saying anything about how Trump is establishing "state" news instead of actual reporting? How can Congress allow this to happen? The fact that they are allowing this to happen means they really don't care about this country remaining a democracy. I wonder sometimes if our representatives realize that history will put the Congress that President Obama had to deal with and the current "yes sir" Congress that is in cahoots with Trump as instruments of the worst time in our history. Do they feel any shame at all?

Martha Ashby

Salt Lake City