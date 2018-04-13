The volunteer staff of Salt Lake County Search and Rescue continue to amaze me for their skill and dedicated service to our community. Recently, a paraglider fell about 200 feet near the west face of Grandeur Peak. Search and Rescue crews were dispatched and reached the injured man after an arduous trek. They helped stabilize the man and prepared him to be hoisted by helicopter and taken to a nearby school where an ambulance was waiting.

In Salt Lake County, there are 35 members of Search and Rescue who were called out 85 times in 2017. Dozens of lives have been saved over the years as a result of their dedicated service. One volunteer in particular has been on the force for 20 years and has participated in over 500 rescues.

When we hear stories on the news about someone being rescued in the mountains after an injury, avalanche or being lost or trapped, think of these men and women who volunteer their time. They are called out at all hours of the day and night to leave home in often dangerous conditions to bring people caught in desperate circumstances back to safety.

As we enjoy the great outdoors in our beautiful state, it's comforting to know that the great people who staff Search and Rescue in counties throughout Utah are ready, willing and able to help those in life-threatening situations. Thank you, Search and Rescue, for your dedicated public service.

Richard Snelgrove

Salt Lake City