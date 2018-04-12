Thomas Barbara, right, helps younger musicians follow along during a practice of a new piece at Saint Vincent de Paul Parish School in Holladay on Thursday. Bands from throughout the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Salt Lake City gathered Thursday at the school for the 11th annual Diocesan Band Festival. The day began with students participating in a large, sectional rehearsal as well as a "Monster Band" rehearsal. Later the bands performed at an assembly for the Saint Vincent School students. Each band was featured in a piece, and there were two group numbers. Following the performance, all members of the school bands had lunch together.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.