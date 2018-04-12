SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrate the Utah Jazz making the playoffs with Elvis, Alexander Hamilton and Andy, a 59-year-old condor. (Also, by watching the Jazz play, of course.) The much-anticipated Broadway show is finally here. If you weren't able to get tickets, there are plenty of other fun options including Thanksgiving Point's beautiful Tulip Festival, Provo band The National Parks and a stamp show.

"Whose Live Anyway?"

Starring members of the popular TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" this 90-minute improv show features hilarious games, scenes and songs. The quartet of comics is led by veteran Ryan Stiles. As usual, be ready to yell out suggestions, and if you're lucky, you may be serenaded with a song in the style of a Broadway show tune. Get ready to laugh April 13, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle, U., $38.50-$57.50, children ages 6 and younger not admitted (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu).

"Hamilton"

Speaking of Broadway tunes, the Tony Award-winning hip-hop musical "Hamilton" is making its Utah debut in Salt Lake City this week. With lyrics, music and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical tells about the American founding father Alexander Hamilton, who was much more than just a face on the $10 bill. "Hamilton" runs through May 6, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $215-$425, recommended for ages 10 and older due to some strong language according to artsaltlake.org, lottery tickets also available at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery (385-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Utah Valley Stamps and Collectibles Show

Did you know that Alexander Hamilton was also on U.S. postage stamps? There's bound to be other famous figures at this two-day show and sale that will feature U.S. and foreign postage stamps of all eras. Door prizes will be given out both days. The free event is great for scouts who are working on their collecting merit badge. An area for children ages 12 and younger will be available with many stamps free of charge. Guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for donation. Check out the collections April 13, noon-8 p.m.; April 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Orem Community Church, 130 N. 400 East, Orem, free (801-561-4723).

Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point

While in Utah County, make a stop at Thanksgiving Point for the 14th annual Tulip Festival. Enjoy 280,000 tulips imported from Holland. Have your camera ready, April 13-May 5, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., closed Sundays, Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for Thanksgiving Point members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org).

Andy's 59th bird-day

Happy birthday, Andy! Tracy Aviary's resident Andean condor is celebrating his 59th bird-day. The celebration includes an indoor bird show, birthday card writing, face painting, crafts, games and, of course, presents for the birthday boy. Follow Andy N. Condor on Facebook and join him this Saturday, April 14, 11 a.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $9.95 for seniors, military and students with ID, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children under age 3 (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org).

"Whole Lotta Shakin' — From Swing to Rock"

Clarinetist-guitarist-pianist Dave Bennet joins the Utah Symphony to celebrate music from the golden age to the rock 'n' roll period with the King. Don't be cruel and don't miss these groovy tunes April 13-14, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$88 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org). Thank you, thank you very much.

The National Parks with Lany

Continue the burning love of music with Provo-based band The National Parks. They'll bring their folk-pop sound to the shores of the Great Salt Lake on Wednesday with pop band Lany along with Harry Hudson and Knox Fortune, who sang with Chance the Rapper on "All Night." Vist the shoreline April 18, 6 p.m., Saltair, 12408 W. Saltair Drive, Magna, $35-$40, parking $5 cash only (801-250-4388 or thesaltair.com).