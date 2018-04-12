SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District is now taking nominations for 2019 principal and assistant vice principal of the year.

Nominations must be submitted online at slcschools.org by Monday, April 30.

The 2019 winners will receive a $1,000 award, in addition to the $200 award for being one of the two finalists, and will be entered in statewide contests. In addition, Salt Lake Education Foundation will pay for a one-year membership for the winners to Utah Association of Secondary School Principals or Utah Association of Elementary School Principals.

Elementary school assistant principals are eligible for Salt Lake City School District recognition only.

Any Salt Lake City School District principal who is a licensed administrator in the state of Utah, an employee of the Salt Lake City School District, and an active principal for at least five years with three of those years in the Salt Lake City School District is eligible for consideration. Anyone may nominate principals for this award.

The Salt Lake Education Foundation's selection committee will review the nominees and narrow the selection to the top two candidates. The candidates will be invited to a personal interview with the committee, which will then select the winners.