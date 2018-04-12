To accommodate the production of improved styles and materials for LDS temple garments, the Church has announced that it will discontinue some garment styles by the end of June 2018.

Temple garments are worn by adult members of the Church who have made sacred promises of fidelity to God's commandments and the gospel of Jesus Christ in temples of the Church. According to President Russell M. Nelson, “The wearing of the temple garment bears great symbolic significance and represents a continuing commitment” (“Prepare for the Blessings of the Temple,” October 2010 General Conference.)

The Church is committed to providing quality garment products that meet members’ needs now and in the future.

New styles

A new style, Women’s Stretch Cotton garments, were introduced in February of this year, and the product line will be extended to include men’s Stretch Cotton styles available in early 2019.

Stretch Cotton maternity, nursing, and midcalf styles for women will be introduced during 2018. These will replace Cotton-Poly nursing, maternity, and midcalf garments, which will continue to be available until the same Stretch Cotton styles are released.

Discontinuing styles

The Church discontinued some styles in October of last year. To accommodate the continued production of improved styles and materials, the following styles also will be discontinued:

Men’s Cotton-Poly Rib Knit round neck top

Women’s 100% Cotton square neck top

DriSilque bed care garment

Members may purchase these discontinued styles through June 30, 2018. In case of back order, products will be shipped as they are made available. To purchase, visit store.lds.org, a Deseret Book or Distribution Services store, or call Customer Support at 1-800-537-5971.

For more information and answers to frequent questions, see store.lds.org/garmentchanges.