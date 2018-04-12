SANDY — The Canyons School District has announced the district's five traditional high schools will hold graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, June 5.

Ceremonies for special programs and schools will be held on separate dates in May and June.

Following are the dates, locations and times:

• Alta High School, June 5, 10 a.m., Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City

• Brighton High School, June 5, 2 p.m., Maverik Center, West Valley City

• Corner Canyon High, June 5, 2 p.m., Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City

• Hillcrest High School, June 5, 10 a.m., Maverik Center, West Valley City

• Jordan High School, June 5, 6 p.m., Maverik Center, West Valley City

• South Park School, May 31, 8 a.m., Utah State Prison, Draper

• Jordan Valley School, June 1, 11 a.m., Jordan Valley School, Midvale

• Diamond Ridge, June 6, 7 p.m., Mt. Jordan Middle, Sandy

• Canyons Transitions Academy, June 6, noon, Canyon School District's East Administration Building, Sandy

• Entrada, June 26, 7 p.m., Jordan High School, Sandy