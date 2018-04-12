When the LeBaron family performed live on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday morning, anchor Michael Strahan had an important question:

“Do you have to audition to become part of the family if you weren’t born into it?”

The LeBaron family, whose home video of a song from broadway musical “Les Mis” has tallied over 9.5 million views since it was posted last week, joined “Good Morning America” live from Utah.

The LeBarons, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, told "Good Morning America" why they recorded the song, their reactions to the video going viral and who they think is the best singer of the family. They also performed part of their rendition of “One Day More” that has launched them into the spotlight.

Jordon LeBaron, the oldest son, answered Strahan’s question about spouses fitting into the family’s music dynamic.

“Well, I would say there’s probably not a formal audition process but it’s something we get to the bottom of early on in the relationship,” he said, laughing. “I think the first thing my mom asked me when I started dating Angela is, ‘What part does she sing?’”

In a Deseret News article earlier this week, Jordon LeBaron and his sister Heidi LeBaron Garn shared the story behind the viral video, how the attention is impacting their family and what music means to them, including how music held them together during their sister's death.

To watch the LeBaron family's entire interview on "Good Morning America," click here.