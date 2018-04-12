A woman uses an umbrella to shield herself from the rain while walking in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring snow accumulation of about an inch overnight Thursday. Friday is expected to be mostly clear with a high near 47 and a 50 percent chance of snow showers. While Saturday, Sunday and Monday should bring sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s, another storm will move into the area Monday night, with rain and snow likely. A chance of snow is expected Tuesday, with a high near 47.

