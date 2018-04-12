The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Raul Barrón Ahumada, 43, and Brenda Merit Hinojosa de Barrón, five children, Bosque Ward, Gómez Palacio México Stake: México Puebla North Mission, succeeding President Eric W. Nelson and Sister Deborah L. Nelson. Brother Barrón is a former stake president, bishop, high councilor, ward executive secretary, seminary teacher and missionary in the México México City North Mission. Born in Tampico, Tamaupilas, México, to Lazaro Barrón Sanchez and Sabina Ahumada de Barrón.

Sister Barrón serves as a ward temple and family history consultant and is a former stake Young Women president, ward Primary president and missionary in the México México City South Mission. Born in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaupilas, México, to Pedro Hinojosa Zuñiga and Martha Imelda de Hinojosa Flores.

Michael Burke Cowan, 55, and Amelia D. Cowan, four children, Groves Ward, Mesa Arizona Mountain View Stake: Dominican Republic Santiago Mission, succeeding President Lorenzo A. Castillo and Sister Jenny Elizabeth Castillo. Brother Cowan is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission. Born in Los Angeles, California, to William Burke Cowan and Charlotte Arlene Cain Cowan.

Sister Cowan is a former temple ordinance worker, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women and Relief Society president, gospel doctrine teacher and stake family history consultant. Born in Roosevelt, Utah, to Danniel Stewart Dennis and Joyce R. Dennis.

Finau Hafoka, 59, and Lucy Fakalata Hafoka, five children, Kahuku 3rd Ward (Tongan), Laie Hawaii North Stake: Papua New Guinea Port Moresby Mission, succeeding President Voi R. Taeoalii and Sister Ronette K. Taeoalii. Brother Hafoka serves as a mission presidency counselor and is a former stake president, stake Young Men president, bishop, high councilor and temple sealer. Born in Fo‘ui, Hihifo, Tonga, to Sosaia Pulupulu Hafoka and Olinita Kalotia Talia‘uli.

Sister Hafoka is a former ward Young Women and Primary president, seminary supervisor and Primary teacher. Born in Nuku‘alofa, Tonga, to Moana ‘Ofahengaue and Faleola Fakalata.

Matthew Scott Holland, 51, and Paige Bateman Holland, four children, Sunset Heights 2nd Ward, Orem Utah Sunset Heights Stake: North Carolina Raleigh Mission, succeeding President Dennis R. James and Sister Jan James. Brother Holland is a former bishop, ward mission leader, high councilor, ward Young Men adviser, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission. Born in Provo, Utah, to Jeffrey R. Holland and Patricia Terry Holland.

Sister Holland serves as a Relief Society teacher and is a former ward Young Women president, ward Primary and Young Women presidency counselor, and ward Relief Society teacher. Born in Salt Lake City to Dennis Bateman and Caryll Wilson Bateman.

Axel Herbert Leimer, 55, and Trisha B. Leimer, five children, Frankfurt 2nd Ward, Frankfurt Germany Stake: Germany Berlin Mission, succeeding President Christian H. Fingerle and Sister Sibylle E. Fingerle. Brother Leimer serves as an Area Seventy and is a former stake president, bishop, high councilor and missionary in the Washington D.C. North Mission. Born in Frankfurt, Germany. Son of Karl-Heinz Leimer and Ursula Hedwig Leimer.

Sister Leimer is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, and institute teacher. Born in Provo, Utah, to Richard E Bird and Twila Davis Bird.

Derek Allan Marquis, 54, and Colleen Clarke Marquis, five children, Lindon 6th Ward, Lindon Utah Central Stake: Australia Adelaide Mission, succeeding President R. Jeffrey Parker and Sister Lisa A. Parker. Brother Marquis serves as a high councilor and is a former bishopric counselor, ward clerk, ward Young Men President, stake mission president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo North Mission. Born in Hampton, Virginia, to Louis Philip Marquis and Doris Geraldine Edwards Marquis.

Sister Marquis serves as Primary music leader and is a former ward Young Women president and ward Primary, Relief Society, and Young Women presidency counselor. Born in Provo, Utah, to Wayne Sabey Clarke and Margaret Ann Sumsion Clarke.

Jorge Luis Romeu, 49, and Marina Edith Frol de Romeu, five children, Quilmes 1st Ward, Quilmes Argentina Stake: Chile Viña del Mar Mission, succeeding President Raúl Díaz Navarro and Sister Jean Wall de Díaz. Brother Romeu is a former Area Seventy, stake president, bishop, high councilor, ward clerk and missionary in the Argentina Rosario Mission. Born in Pocito, San Juan, Argentina, to Armando J. G. Romeu and Herminia A. Adrover Romeu.

Sister Romeu serves as a ward Primary presidency counselor and is a former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Argentina Rosario Mission. Born in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, to Ireneo Frol and Martha Matteazzi.

Stephen Michael Southward, 41, and Heather Denise Southward, three children, Cleveland Ward, Bartlesville Oklahoma Stake: Idaho Pocatello Mission, succeeding President Gene E. Hancock and Sister Diane H. Hancock. Brother Southward serves as a bishop and is a former elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Indiana Indianapolis Mission. Born in Drumright, Oklahoma, to Michael Lynn Southward and Victoria Marie Crowder Southward.

Sister Southward serves as a Primary teacher and is a former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward missionary. Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Tony Gustin and Cherryl Lynn Gustin.