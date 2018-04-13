SALT LAKE CITY — Think there’s such a thing as superhero movie fatigue?

When it comes to the movie-watching masses, think again. Recent numbers from Fandango point to “Avengers: Infinity War” outselling the last seven Marvel superhero films combined in pre-sale numbers, Variety reported.

Specifically, the Fandango numbers revealed that “Infinity War” is selling more at this point — two weeks before release — than the following Marvel movies all sold, combined, two weeks before their releases:

“Black Panther”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Doctor Strange”

“Captain America: Civil War”

“Ant-Man”

“‘Infinity War’ has built up such unprecedented anticipation that it’s pacing to break records, the likes of which we have never seen before for a superhero movie,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a press release. “Moviegoers are rushing to guarantee their seats in advance for what is sure to be one of the most talked-about movies of the decade.”

In fact, the film is on track to earn $175 to $200 million in its opening weekend. Only five films have reached $200 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Those films include:

“Black Panther” ($202 million)

“The Avengers” ($207.4 million)

“Jurassic World” ($208.8 million)

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($220 million)

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($248 million)

“Infinity War” will reunite the Avengers characters to battle the evil character Thanos (Josh Brolin). The film stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk.

The film is released nationwide on April 27.