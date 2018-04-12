SALT LAKE CITY — Have you seen this yet?

YouTube user Media Muse shared a video this week that uses footage from NBC’s hit comedy “The Office” and combines it with scenes from the trailer for “A Quiet Place.” It is titled, appropriately, “A Dwight Place.”

John Krasinski, who played Jim on “The Office,” wrote, directed and starred in “A Quiet Place,” a new horror and suspense film currently occupying the top spot at the U.S. box office.

The parody trailer, which you can watch below, centers on the creepiness of “The Office” character Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), his cousin Mose Schrute (Michael Schur) and Schrute Farms.

The trailer arrives as “The Office” continues to attract pop culture’s attention. The show became a pop culture touchstone during its run from 2005 to 2013. Krasinski said in a recent interview with Uproxx that he’s been surprised by the show’s resurgence among teens and young adults.

He said he recently learned that teens are having parties centered around “The Office,” where teens gather to watch the show.

“And I was like, what alternate reality am I in that kids that young are watching this, getting it, loving it, understanding it, and have seen it multiple times?” he said. “Like, the Netflixes of the world, the streaming of it all has opened up the floodgates. But the thing I feel so honored by is that people get to choose 'The Office' now, you know what I mean?”

In fact, “The Office” YouTube channel jumped in on the popularity, publishing a fake murder documentary about the Scranton Strangler, a fictional murderer in the show. The mockumentary pokes fun at "The Office" character Toby Flenderson, who, as a long fan theory says, might be the actual murderer.

NBC executives have fueled rumors for months that the hit NBC show will make a return in the future.

Krasinski told IndieWire that he hopes to see a Christmas special episode, if nothing else.

“I think the U.K. thing that I always have pitched and wanted to do is that Christmas special thing, where we do a Christmas special this year and then two years from now, or three years from now, we do another one,” he said. “I love that idea coming back finding out where everybody is. I would totally be down for that.”