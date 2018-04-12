SALT LAKE CITY — Utah public schools' failure to comply with school fee and fee waiver policies has resulted in an "unreasonable system of fees, which jeopardizes equal opportunity for all students … based on their ability to pay."

That's according to a new audit released Thursday to the Utah State Board of Education.

The audit, nine months in the making, found that Utah public schools collected $71 million in school fees in 2017 — a 29 percent increase in five years.

Despite a 20 percent increase in enrollment in Utah secondary schools, the percentage of students who received fee waivers or worked in lieu of paying fees decreased by just 4 percent over the same time frame, according to the audit.

The number of fees assessed between 2012 and 2017 increased by 18 percent. "However, it is important to note that not all fees are associated with mandatory activities; instead, many fees are associated with new opportunities within education," the audit states.

Absent a cap on fees, there is "specific probability of student exclusion from activities due to an inability to pay fees," the audit says. This could potentially lead to students becoming disillusioned, disassociating from school, and eventually dropping out.

In anticipation of the release of the audit, the State School Board voted in March to create a school fees task force to review the findings and make policy recommendations to the full board.

Auditors made several recommendations to the board intended to address the audit findings and to "preserve equal opportunity for students within the public education system."

Auditors recommended that the State School Board:

• Establish maximum fees a student or family can be charged. Auditors recommend consulting with local school officials when setting the fees.

• Identify and provide a comprehensive list of alternatives in lieu of fee waivers with a process in which local education agencies and schools can seek additional fee waiver alternatives.

• Identify and clarify areas of the Utah Administrative Code Utah that have led to confusion and misunderstanding.

This story will be updated throughout the day.