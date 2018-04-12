SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Lynn Hemingway, D-Salt Lake City, announced Thursday he is no longer seeking re-election to his Utah House District 40 seat, citing concerns about his wife's health that kept him away from the 2018 Legislature.

"Life is always unpredictable, and sometimes we have to make difficult decisions," Hemingway said in a statement. "I appreciate all the support and understanding shown to me by my colleagues and constituents during this challenging time."

At the start of the year, his wife, Sherma, suffered what was described as an unexcepted health decline while visiting family in New York and underwent a series of major surgeries before and during the legislative session.

Hemingway filed for re-election, but has withdrawn as a candidate. The only other Democrat in the race, Stephanie Pitcher, had already qualified as a candidate for the June primary by gathering voter signatures.

Also running for the seat are Republican Peter Kraus and Independent American Party candidate David Else.

Hemingway served in the district for four, two-year terms from 2007 until retiring from the Legislature in December 2014. He was appointed to fill a vacancy left by former Rep. Justin Miller in November 2015.